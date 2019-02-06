× Cleveland reduces dog adoption fees in time for Valentine’s Day

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Animal Care and Control is offering reduced adoption fees so you can find your perfect Valentine.

The “Be Mine!” promotion runs from Feb. 8 to Feb. 17. The regular fee is dropped to $21. All adoptable dogs are vaccinated, microchipped, and spayed or neutered.

“We have more than 100 adoptable City Dogs are hoping to find true love this Valentine’s Day,” said Michelle Harvanek, shelter operations manager, in a news release on Wednesday. “Whether you’re looking for a cuddly couch potato or a running buddy, we have adoption counselors ready to serve as matchmakers to find the best fit for your family.”

The kennel, located on West 7th Street, is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 2 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments can be made by calling the hotline at 216-664-3476.

See adoptable dogs here