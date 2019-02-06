× Cleveland Police: Suspect in custody after stealing vehicle with two-year-old inside

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police have captured a suspect who allegedly stole a car at a gas station on the city’s east side that had a two-year-old in it.

Police said the vehicle was taken from the Shell Gas Station at 3020 Carnegie Avenue.

A two-year-old girl was reportedly in the vehicle.

The suspect ditched the vehicle at E. 65th Street and Gertrude Avenue, police report.

The suspect, who has not been identified, is now in custody.

Police say the two-year-old is ok.