× Cleveland officers disciplined after woman filed complaint, saying one gave her a fallen officer’s badge number

CLEVELAND – Police Chief Calvin Williams has issued discipline for two officers who were accused of failing to provide services for a woman and failing to properly identify themselves.

Paris King filed a complaint in February 2017 saying the two officers refused to help her after she was assaulted at the Royal Klassic’s bar. She said she asked for the officers’ badge numbers and claimed one officer gave the badge number of Officer David Fahey, who had

died in the line of duty.

Cleveland’s Civilian Police Review Board reviewed the matter last year and in August recommended discipline for the two officers.

According to discipline letters sent to the officers, the chief suspended Officer Tom Rakovec for six days for violating several policies including failure to provide police service and failure to identify oneself.

Officer Isaac King was also disciplined for failure to provide police service and failure to identify oneself but received a written reprimand. The discipline letter states mitigating factors in Officer King’s case was that this was his first offense and had no active discipline.

Continuing coverage, here.