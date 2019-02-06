× Cleveland man fatally shot in home near young son asleep on sofa

CLEVELAND — Police are investigating after a 29-year-old man was fatally shot in a home in Cleveland’s east side and found near his son, who was asleep on the sofa .

Cleveland police were called to the 4200 block of E. 128th Street around 9 a.m. Wednesday for a man shot.

When authorities arrived they discovered the victim on the floor, inside the home. He was reportedly unresponsive and had been shot multiple times.

EMS provided aid to the victim, who was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

Police on scene learned that the man’s body had been discovered by a woman who was a friend of the victim.

The man’s three-year-old son was in the house, sleeping on the sofa, police said. The boy was checked by EMS and had suffered no injuries. He has since been released to his mother.

Members of Cleveland Division of Police’s Homicide Unit are investigating.

No information regarding a suspect has been released.