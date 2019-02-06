Cleveland store clerk killed after exchanging gunfire with robbery suspects

CLEVELAND– A man was shot and killed during a robbery at store on Cleveland’s east side.

It happened at In and Out Beverage, located on Lakeview Road near Durant Avenue, at about 8:40 p.m. Tuesday.

The Cleveland Division of Police said the two robbers exchanged gunfire with the clerk.

When officers arrived, they found the clerk on the ground behind the counter. He was taken to University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, where he later died.

One suspect, an 18-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound and was arrested on nearby Kimberley Avenue. He remains hospitalized.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 33-year-old Mohamed Shahin, of Rocky River.