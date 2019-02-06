City of Sandusky makes Election Day paid holiday, eliminates Columbus Day

SANDUSKY, Ohio– The city of Sandusky will no longer recognize Columbus Day as an official holiday.

Instead of having the day as a paid holiday, city workers will have off on Election Day.

City officials said they decided to make the switch for two reasons. It prioritizes voting. The move also recognizes Columbus Day’s controversial origins.

“What better way to celebrate the value of our employees and citizens than by removing barriers for them to participate in the greatest of American innovations, our democracy,” the city said on Facebook.

The change takes effect this year.