Bridgestone plans to build new manufacturing facility in Akron

AKRON, Ohio– Bridgestone Americas announced its plans to build a new manufacturing facility in Akron, which will be home to Firestone race tire production.

The Bridgestone Advanced Tire Production Center will be located across the street from the Bridgestone Americans Technical Center. The company said it will include new construction and renovating the existing building.

“The Akron community and race tire development have each played significant roles in our company’s past, and they will continue to drive innovation for us in the future,” said Nizar Trigui, Bridgestone Americas chief technology officer, in a news release on Wednesday. “We are proud to ensure that Firestone race tires will be built in Akron for many years to come, soon in a new facility that will be as cutting-edge as the tires it produces.”

Also on Wednesday, Bridgestone and Indycar announced they are extending their partnership, which makes Firestone the sole tire supplier of the racing series, through 2025.