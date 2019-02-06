× Alliance mother arrested after making social media threats against school

ALLIANCE, Ohio- A mother’s threat on social media led to a lock-down at an Alliance school and felony charges for her.

Alicia Gooden is charged with inducing panic after writing a perceived threat against Northside Elementary. The threat caused school officials to place the school on lock-down.

According reports, Gooden wrote quote “Girl I’m walking I’m going to get on the bus and get as close as I can and I’m walking I’m blowing down that f****** school they f***** with the wrong one now” and “they’re going to have to get the cops to pull me out of there by my f****** here until these teachers do something about this s***”.

Gooden had alleged on her Facebook page that her daughter was being bullied at the school. She was arrested and taken to Stark county Jail where she is being held on $100, 000 bond.

Gooden is scheduled to appear in Alliance Municipal court on Wednesday in connection with a previous charge.