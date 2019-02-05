Wisconsin man charged with sexual exploitation in case involving missing Tennessee teen



MADISON, Wisconsin – A Wisconsin man has been charged with sexual exploitation of a child after investigators say he persuaded a 14-year-old Tennessee girl to send him a sexually explicit video.

According to an affidavit, Bryan Rogers, 31, met the teen through an online game.

The teen told Rogers she was being sexually assaulted.

According to the affidavit, Rogers told the teen he could help her if she recorded the sexual assault and sent it to him.

Prosecutors say he traveled to Tennessee and transported the girl to his Wisconsin home.

The teen went missing on January 13. She was found in Wisconsin on January 31 hiding in a closets in Rogers’ basement, according to court documents.

The same day she was found, her stepfather in Tennessee was charged with rape.

An arrest warrant says videos of Randall Pruitt, 41, sexually assaulting her were found on her phone.

Investigators say the teen contacted the FBI’s office in St. Louis, Missouri sometime after she disappeared.

Rogers also faces abduction charges.