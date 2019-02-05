A Mentor shop is keeping items out of the landfill and transforming them into unique pieces for your home. Schoolhouse Salvage is located on Tyler Blvd in Mentor.
Where something old becomes something new
-
Show Info: January 16, 2019
-
Mentor woman talks about great love for brother who is her best friend, confidant
-
10-year-old girl killed in Mentor crash identified; Two others remain hospitalized
-
Dog killed in latest Lake County coyote attack
-
At least 3 escape fire at Mentor group home, no injuries reported
-
-
Veterans group taking action after vandals damage Veterans Memorial Park in Mentor
-
Eat’n Park closing five Northeast Ohio locations
-
January 28, 2019 Road Trip: Chow Down
-
How to get free Arby’s fries for last night’s interception in Browns win
-
Driver charged in crash at Mentor Walmart that killed one
-
-
Fire damages home in Mentor
-
Convicted killer will be registered sex offender when released from prison
-
Cat dies in Mentor house fire, two other pets unaccounted for