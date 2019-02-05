Temperatures bounce back up before a longer stretch of winter weather

The chill returned on Tuesday, but temperatures will bounce right back up for a few days before a longer stretch of near-normal wintry chill.
The main threat this week will be rain.
We have the potential of receiving 1-1.25″ of rain by PM Wednesday.
Thankfully, icy conditions are looking LESS likely to become a major issue for your morning commute on Wednesday except for Ottawa county. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will be in effect for Ottawa, Lucas, and Wood counties form 1am to 10am Wednesday due to the threat of icy conditions during your morning commute.
41.499320 -81.694361