Six pups rescued from deplorable conditions inside home in Ashland County

LOUDONVILLE, Ohio -- Six dogs are being examined and treated after they were rescued from deplorable conditions inside an Ashland County home.

A FOX 8 camera was there when authorities with the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office and Ashland County Humane Society removed the dogs from a home in Loudonville.

Ashland County Sheriff’s deputies say they received a complaint with pictures via Facebook about the horrible conditions the small to medium sized dogs were living in.

They say the owner is locked up in jail on an OVI charge and relatives were supposed to be taking care of the animals. Authorities briefly released the homeowner from jail and brought him to the scene as they rescued the dogs.

“He cooperated and he did surrender the animals. We’re gonna take them up. The vet’s gonna examine them to see what their condition is and stuff and see how bad or if they’re healthy or if they need any treatment,” said Ashland County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Cindy Benner.

Sgt. Benner says the conditions inside the home were not good.

“If somebody wants to live in those conditions, that’s their choice. The problem that we have is when the animals are in there, with those conditions, that affects them physically, their lungs and anything else too that can be affected can hurt them.”

Investigators say the dogs were not underweight, but they need to be checked for parasites or other medical conditions.

Once the animals are treated by a veterinarian, investigators will determine what, if any, charges will be filed against their owner.