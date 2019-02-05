Show Info: February 5, 2019
Cooking with Sarah’s Vineyard
www.sarahsvineyardwinery.com
Donate, recycle or trash it?
Did you know you can donate old eyeglasses? Or that you can recycle old make up containers? Learn what you can do from the experts at Cuyahoga County Solid Waste District.
www.CuyahogaRecycles.org
Schoolhouse Salvage
www.schoolhousesalvage.com
Valentine’s Day champagne
Celebrate with your loved ones at Pickwick & Frolic!
www.pickwickandfrolic.com
A taste of Europe
PV Euro Market
4805 W Pleasant Valley Rd.
Parma, OH 44129
www.pveuromarket.com
A healthy twist on comfort food
Guiseppe’s Pizza
www.myguiseppes.com
Great Big Home + Garden Show
Now- February 10
IX Center
www.greatbighomeandgarden.com
Giving back with Panera Bread
For every soup bread bowl purchased now- February 13th, Panera Bread will donate two meals to Harvest for Hunger to fight hunger in NE Ohio.
www.panerabread.com
What to do if you suspect a heart attack?
Dr. Marc explains what you should do if you find yourself or a loved one in that situation.
https://my.clevelandclinic.org/