Shot from high-powered rifle goes into little girl’s bedroom

MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Police say someone fired a shot from a high-powered rifle into the bedroom of an 8-year-old girl in Marlboro Township Monday night.

“It was about 6:20 in the evening. I heard a loud bang and then I heard my daughter come out of the bedroom yelling something shot through her window,” said Erin Roskos of Marlboro Township.

Roskos went running upstairs into her daughter Aviri’s second-floor bedroom and saw a huge hole in the window.

Roskos says a bullet came through the window and through her wall, through the hallway, and then through the master bedroom wall before coming to a stop in Erin’s closet.

“It just scared me that someone was shooting a gun around our house,” said Roskos.

Little Aviri is traumatized.

She was laying in her bed watching videos at the time.

“There was glass all over her bed, on the floor, in her hair, from the window shattering,” said Roskos.

“The bullet was fired out of a sporting rifle,” said Chief Ron Devies.

According to the Marlboro Township Police Department, a man turned himself into police Tuesday, claiming he was firing at a coyote nearby.

Police say the case is now headed to the prosecutor to see if any charges will be filed.