Several charges filed after police conducting welfare check find drugs, stolen items from several cities

EASTLAKE, Ohio — While conducting a welfare check on a Willoughby woman, Eastlake Police found drugs and stolen items from several communities Monday.

According to a post on the Eastlake Police Department’s Facebook page, officers located and stopped the vehicle of Rochelle Lacroix, 35, on state Route 2 over Vine Street. The vehicle was being driven by Brian Hancock, 45, of Eastlake, and Lacroix was in the front seat.

K9 Officer Axel and his handler were called to the scene and “hit” on the vehicle for narcotics.

After a search of the car, heroin and several items allegedly taken from vehicles in other jurisdictions ranging from Cleveland to Painesville were located.

Hancock and Lacroix were both charged with felony drug possession and receiving stolen property. Other charges are pending in other cities, according to police.