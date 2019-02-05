Report: Death of HQ Trivia host Colin Kroll ruled accidental

MANHATTAN, New York — Colin Kroll, the CEO and co-founder of HQ Trivia, died from an overdose of drugs including fentanyl, heroin and cocaine, TMZ is reporting.

The New York City Chief Medical Examiner said he died from acute intoxication due to the combined effects of those drugs along with fluoroisobutyryl fentanyl, according to TMZ. He was 35.

Kroll’s body was found in December after his girlfriend called police and asked them to check up on him when she was unable to get in touch. Police went to his home for a welfare check and found his body in his bedroom.

Kroll was named CEO of HQ Trivia in 2015.

Kroll co-founded the popular HQ Trivia app with Rus Yusupov. The free trivia game became an overnight sensation late last year. It gives players a chance to win part of a jackpot prize by answering 12 questions.

Kroll was also the co-founder of Vine and was General Manager between 2013 and 2014.

Kroll also served as the Engineering Manager at Yahoo between 2007 to 2009.

