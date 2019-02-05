Photo shows missing soccer player’s dog waiting for him to come home



The sister of missing footballer Emiliano Sala has shared a heartbreaking photo of his dog waiting for him to come home.

Sala, 28, and a pilot were flying in the single-turbine aircraft from northern France, to Cardiff in Wales, when the plane disappeared from radar on January 21.

Wreckage of the plane was found over the weekend. A body was also seen in the wreckage but hasn’t been identified.

“Let’s hope they can rescue it as soon as possible to find out what happened and have some sort of certainty,” Horacio Sala, the footballer’s father, told The Associated Press.

Still, the family appears to be holding out hope.

Sala’s sister shared a photo of his dog on Facebook.

“Nala is waiting for you too,” the photo was captioned.