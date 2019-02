PAINESVILLE, Ohio– The city of Painesville closed Recreation Park Tuesday morning because of flooding along the Grand River.

Minor flooding created safety concerns at the 75-acre park, which is located on Latimore Street.

A flood warning is in effect for the Grand River until further notice.

“Painesville City reminds commuters to never drive your vehicle through flooded roadways as it may be deeper than it appears,” the city said in a news release.

