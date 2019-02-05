Omar Vizquel talks about Baseball Hall of Fame chances during visit to Cleveland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- He was one of Major League baseball's best fielding shortstops and he had one amazing career in Cleveland.

Omar Vizquel is in town Tuesday to be the featured speaker at an event; we sat down and talked to him before that.

Vizquel won 11 Gold Glove Awards. He is tied for the highest-fielding percentage all-time among shortstops.

In December, Vizquel was promoted to manage the White Sox class AA team, the Birmingham Barons. He got his start in coaching with the LA Angels before joining the Detroit Tigers.

Vizquel received 37% of the votes in the first year on the Baseball Hall of Fame ballot.

Last year, he appeared on 42.8% of those ballots.

He says he is very satisfied with the latest Hall of Fame voting numbers and he thinks he's headed in the right direction.

