North Olmsted police find cocaine, meth in lost wallet

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio– The owner of a lost wallet may not be excited to hear from police.

The North Olmsted Police Department recovered the wallet from a store Friday night. Inside, officers discovered cocaine and methamphetamine.

“The nice thing is that you left behind your driver’s license as well, so this isn’t exactly a hard one for us,” police department said on Facebook.

North Olmsted police encouraged the owner of the wallet to come to the station, take responsibility and get help.

“The ball is in your court. One way or another, we will be talking soon.”