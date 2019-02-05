× News conference planned for domestic violence bill named for murder Shaker Heights teacher

COLUMBUS, Ohio– An Ohio state representative will announce her plans for a bill named after a beloved Shaker Heights teacher who was murdered.

Rep. Janine Boyd will introduce Aisha’s Law in hopes of reforming the state’s domestic violence laws. Details about the proposal have not been released.

Aisha Fraser, 45, was stabbed to death at a home in Shaker Heights on Nov. 17. Her ex-husband and former Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Lance Mason is charged with her murder.

Fraser was a sixth-grade teacher at Woodbury Elementary School and the mother of two daughters. Both girls were at the scene at the time of her murder.

Mason pleaded guilty to domestic violence and attempted felonious assault for an incident involving Fraser in 2014. He reportedly punched and choked her in front of their young children.

He served less than a year of a two-year prison sentence before the city of Cleveland hired him as the minority business development administrator in the office of equal opportunity.