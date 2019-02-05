× Mother arrested after student bring marijuana candy to Cleveland school

CLEVELAND– A Cleveland woman was arrested after her son took marijuana candy to school.

Police and paramedics were called to Anton Grdina School on East 71st Street in Cleveland Monday afternoon. Staff members found a bag of gummy bears that contained marijuana and questioned a group of students, the police report said.

Some complained of upset stomachs. Nine children, ranging in age 5 to 9, were taken to Rainbow Babies And Children’s Hospital, according to Cleveland police. Doctors said none of the children appeared to be very impaired and they were observed for a few hours as a precaution. The police report said one tested positive for THC, the main active ingredient in cannabis. It is not clear exactly how many ate the gummies.

During their investigation, police learned a 9-year-old boy brought the candy from home. He told police he and a 6-year-old took the gummy bears off a table and put them in their backpacks the night before. The mother did not realize the candy was missing in the morning.

The 27-year-old woman was arrested for endangering children, but has not been formally charged.

Anton Grdina School is part of the Cleveland Metropolitan School District. It has pre-K through eighth grade students.