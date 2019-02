SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio– Dozens of animals died in a barn fire in Richland County Tuesday morning.

When crews arrived to the scene on Burnison Road in Springfield Township shortly before 5 a.m., the barn was fully engulfed in flames.

The Springfield Township Fire Department said 65 chickens, two ducks, five rabbits and four cats did not survive.

Crews were still battling hot spots as of 10:45 a.m.