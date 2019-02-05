Jason Aldean and wife Brittany welcome baby daughter

Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany Kerr, have welcomed a baby girl into the world.

Navy Rose was born Monday, weighing 7 pounds and 12 ounces.

Aldean took to Instagram to make the announcement, saying: Today our family became complete as we welcomed our daughter Navy Rome to the world. Born on 2/4/19 weighing 7lbs 12oz and looking identical to her older brother. So excited to watch what life has in store for this little princess.”

Navy Rome is Aldean’s and Kerr’s second child. They have another boy, Memphis, who is 1.

Aldean also has daughters Keeley, 15, Kendyl, 11, from his previous marriage, TODAY reports.