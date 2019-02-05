I-Team: New mystery in case of driver on Hopkins Airport runway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered more mystery and confusion at Cleveland Hopkins Airport after a driver plowed through a gate and drove onto the airfield while no one there noticed.

Daniel Allen appeared in court Tuesday to begin facing charges of vandalism and drunk driving.

Records show he was finally discovered at the airport after crashing into a snow bank. And now we’ve obtained notes from a police dispatcher that say, “The male is on the guard’s side of the fence—unclear how the male got in.”

A report shows, later, police determined Allen had crashed into the restricted area 55 minutes earlier.

While no one at the airport realized what had happened, records also show confusion once the driver had been discovered.

Those dispatch notes show uncertainty over which emergency crews would handle it.

The notes show, “Airport not equipt to handle the drunk guy.”

Adding to the mystery, the Transportation Security Administration says the intruder actually only drove around on the airfield for two minutes.

OK. But even if that’s the case, and he had spent most of his time stopped or crashed, he still went unnoticed for a very long time.

Travelers like LaTanya Hall are troubled by the incident. Hall said, “That’s a little disturbing. For somebody that flies 100,000 miles a year, that’s very disturbing that could happen.”

The more we learn about this, the more we wonder, how did no one see a big hole in the fence? Or, see nothing on security video? The I-Team put in a request to talk to the head of the airport. Or, the city safety director. City hall said no. Not until an investigation is finished looking into what happened. Until then, the city is not even putting out any message reassuring travelers like you.

The TSA says no planes arrived or took off within an hour before or after the Sunday morning incident.

The TSA also says it will review the police investigation and then recommend any changes in security, if necessary.

The criminal case against Daniel Allen will now be considered by a grand jury for the possibility of more charges.

