‘I Am Dr. King’s Dream’: Dantea Hopson

Powerful messages from students across Northeast Ohio as we celebrate Black History Month.

Here is Dantea Hopson's message:

"I am Dr. King's dream because I excel in sports with every race, and I know that would not have been possible for my grandparents.

Dr. King's fight was to make character and merit the greatest contest in life.

I plan to get a scholarship for volleyball and basketball.

I also want to go to law school where I will study to be a criminal lawyer or sports agent.

When I get older, I plan to come back and help out the community and the high school team I played for.

I may even establish an AAU team to help high schoolers.

I take Dr. King's dream with pride. "

