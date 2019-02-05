‘I Am Dr. King’s Dream’: Dantea Hopson

Powerful messages from students across Northeast Ohio as we celebrate Black History Month.
Here is Dantea Hopson's message:
"I am Dr. King's dream because I excel in sports with every race, and I know that would not have been possible for my grandparents.
Dr. King's fight was to make character and merit the greatest contest in life.
I plan to get a scholarship for volleyball and basketball.
I also want to go to law school where I will study to be a criminal lawyer or sports agent.
When I get older, I plan to come back and help out the community and the high school team I played for.
I may even establish an AAU team to help high schoolers.
I take Dr. King's dream with pride. "