High school basketball game in Shaker Heights canceled after man arrested, fans become unruly

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Police are investigating after an incident at Tuesday night's basketball game between Shaker Heights and Brush at Shaker Heights High School.

According to Shaker Heights police, a Brush fan, who was later identified as a 21-year-old Euclid resident, came onto the court. He was detained and arrested.

The game was called after fans became unruly and a student was injured while leaving the building, police said.

The Shaker Heights City School District released the following statement to FOX 8 News:

"Tonight’s boys’ varsity basketball game between Shaker Heights High School and Brush High School was canceled due to an incident with spectators at halftime. District security responded and resolved the situation. There were no weapons involved. The incident did not involve the players or coaches. The game was immediately canceled and spectators were dismissed. The Shaker Heights City School District will work with law enforcement and South Euclid-Lyndhurst school officials to evaluate tonight’s incident. The District expects all persons to conduct themselves properly and will take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of our student athletes, spectators and our families at sporting events."

