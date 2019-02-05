Fox Recipe Box: Cheesecake Stuffed Chocolate Dipped Strawberries

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Chocolate dipped strawberries are a delicious Valentine's Day treat, but imagine stuffing those fresh strawberries with cheesecake filling! Mel Wurm, owner of Mel's Sweet Shop in Brunswick along with her daughter Victoria showed Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer how it's done.
Cheesecake Stuffed Chocolate Dipped Strawberries
1 carton of fresh strawberries (wash and dry strawberries before you dip)
1 12 oz bag of chocolate chips
Sprinkles or pastel edible paints to decorate
For Cheesecake Filling:
1/2 package 4 oz cream cheese
1 cup Bettercreme
1/2 cup powdered sugar
1 tsp vanilla
Instructions
1. Beat together the cream cheese and Bettercreme until smooth
Then cream in the sugar and vanilla
Chill the filling while you prepare the strawberries
2. Melt half of the chocolate chips in a glass cup or bowl for about 1 minute in microwave
Add the rest of the chocolate chips and melt in short intervals until all the chocolate is
melted and smooth. Be careful not to overcook the chocolate!
3. Dip the strawberries and place them on parchment paper
4. Sprinkle decorations on dipped strawberries
5. Let the chocolate covered strawberries completely cool (either at room temp or in fridge)
6. Take strawberry and cut out the white center/stem area
7. Using a ziplock bag, cut a small hole in the corner of the bag and fill the bag with the
cheesecake filling. Squeeze cheesecake filling into the strawberries. Keep chilled