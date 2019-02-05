Fox Recipe Box: Cheesecake Stuffed Chocolate Dipped Strawberries

1. Beat together the cream cheese and Bettercreme until smooth

Then cream in the sugar and vanilla

Chill the filling while you prepare the strawberries

2. Melt half of the chocolate chips in a glass cup or bowl for about 1 minute in microwave

Add the rest of the chocolate chips and melt in short intervals until all the chocolate is

melted and smooth. Be careful not to overcook the chocolate!

3. Dip the strawberries and place them on parchment paper

4. Sprinkle decorations on dipped strawberries

5. Let the chocolate covered strawberries completely cool (either at room temp or in fridge)

6. Take strawberry and cut out the white center/stem area

7. Using a ziplock bag, cut a small hole in the corner of the bag and fill the bag with the

cheesecake filling. Squeeze cheesecake filling into the strawberries. Keep chilled