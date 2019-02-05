Three-year-old boy believed to be first child to die from flu in Ohio this season

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — The first pediatric flu death of the season was reported in Ohio.

According to a press release from the Ohio Department of Health, a three-year-old boy from Highland County passed away. The Highland County Health Department is investigating the death.

The department of health says flu activity usually begins to increase in October and can last until May.

The press release states there have been 1,832 flu-associated hospitalizations reported in Ohio so far this flu season. They say that’s significantly fewer than the 8,611 reported during the same time frame last year.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, there were six flu-associated pediatric deaths in Ohio last flu season.

“It’s not too late to get a flu shot. Getting the flu vaccine is the safest and most effective way to prevent the flu for everyone 6 months and older,” said Sietske de Fijter, state epidemiologist and chief of the ODH Bureau of Infectious Diseases.

It’s suggested if you are sick with the flu, stay home from work or school to prevent spreading it to others.

