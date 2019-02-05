× EMS worker accused of ‘inappropriate gesture’ while responding to marijuana candy incident at school

CLEVELAND- The City of Cleveland is reviewing video of an incident involving a city worker.

According to a press release from the city, they were made aware Tuesday morning of a video showing EMS responding Monday to the call at Anton Grdina Elementary School.

The city said the video appears to show an EMS worker “demonstrating what appears to be an inappropriate gesture.”

The incident has been referred to the safety director for review. The EMS worker has been temporarily reassigned per standard procedure.

Police and paramedics were called to the school on East 71st Street Monday afternoon after staff members found a bag of gummy bears that contained marijuana. Nine children, ages 5 to 9, were taken to the hospital after some complained of upset stomachs. Doctors said none of the children appeared to be very impaired and they were observed for a few hours as a precaution.

During their investigation, police learned a 9-year-old boy brought the candy from home. He told police he and a 6-year-old took the gummy bears off a table and put them in their backpacks the night before. The mother did not realize the candy was missing in the morning. She has been arrested, but has not yet been charged.

