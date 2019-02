Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - We are saluting 'Cleveland's Own.'

Ron Fields has worked and volunteered for the City of Cleveland for more than 20 years.

He's organized everything from food and clothing drives to produce giveaways.

He has been called the city's very own 'Superman.'

If you would like to nominate a person, place or thing that is truly 'Cleveland's Own,' click here.