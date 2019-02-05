Cleveland homicide detectives have message for suspects in murder of Cleveland woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Cleveland homicide detectives say they now have video that shows the suspects involved in the January 17 murder of a 58-year-old Cleveland woman.

Lt. Ali Pillow says detectives are getting the video enhanced before they release it. He says they are also in the process of obtaining additional video as well as other evidence.

"We are getting a lot of tips from the community as well," Pillow said. "This was a completely, senseless, random act."

Sheila Wallace was killed when she was walking her dog in a park near West 123rd. Police say they were flagged down by witnesses, who found her unresponsive with a gunshot wound to her head. Wallace, an administrative assistant at Cleveland Clinic’s Heart and Vascular Institute, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pillow says he has a message for the suspects.

"Come forward now," Pillow said. "We are working to identify you; we know there are at least two people present, one shooter, and there is another individual that was present and that individual has an opportunity to come forward now and explain his presence there and what happened. Come forward before we come to find you."

Richard McIntosh of Crime Stoppers is urging anyone with information to call investigators at 216-623-5464 or CrimeStoppers at 216-252-7463.

