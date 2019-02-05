Cleveland Heights detectives looking for boyfriend of woman whose death is suspicious

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio-- Police are asking for help in finding the boyfriend of a woman whose death is considered suspicious.

Cleveland Heights Police Chief Annette Mecklenburg says detectives want to talk to Oscar Allen Jr., the boyfriend of Crystal Smith,33, who died last month.

Smith, the mother of six, was found unresponsive in a bedroom of her apartment January 22.

Her 14-year-old son found her and called 911.

"Her death is suspicious right now and we know through our investigation that Oscar was with her the night prior to her death," said Detective Chris Britton.

Police are still waiting for autopsy results to determine exactly how she died. Her son told police there were bruises on her body.

Detectives say Allen, who has been arrested previously on several charges, is wanted for stealing Smith's car. The car was found in Lake County.

"He has been arrested for violence against a female who he stabbed multiple times, and he did go to prison for that particular stabbing," said Richard McIntosh of CrimeStoppers of Cuyahoga County.

Anyone who knows where Allen is located, please call Cleveland Heights detectives or CrimeStoppers at 216-252-7463.