Body found in Olmsted Township ID'd as missing Columbia Station woman

OLMSTED TOWNSHIP, Ohio– The body that was discovered in snow near a Olmsted Township home has been identified.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said Julie Parks, 48, was found dead off of Sprague Road on Sunday.

Parks was last seen at her home in Columbia Station on Jan. 6. The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office said investigators were worried because she suffered a traumatic brain injury, which made her easily disoriented.

She was featured on FOX 8’s Missing segment on Jan. 14.