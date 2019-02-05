‘Aquaman’ star Jason Momoa added to Wizard World line-up next month in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio — “Aquaman” star Jason Momoa will attend this year’s Wizard World Cleveland event.
The event starts March 8 and runs through March 10 at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland.
Momoa will appear on March 9.
According to a press release, Momoa will greet fans, sign autographs and pose for photos.
Momoa had significant roles in the popular series, “Baywatch” and “Stargate: Atlantas” before a turn as Khal Drago on “Game of Thrones.” He also appeared in “Justice League.”
Other guests at the Cleveland event will include:
— Tom Welling and Michael Rosenbaum, who starred as the Man of Steel and his criminal nemesis alongside John Glover (“Lionel Luthor”) in the long-running series “Smallville.”
— Sean Astin (The Lord of the Rings, “Stranger Things 2”)
— Chad Michael Murray (“One Tree Hill,” “Agent Carter”)
— Matt Ryan (“Constantine,” “Legends of Tomorrow”)
— The “Charmed” trio of Holly Marie Combs, Brian Krause and Drew Fuller, Butch Patrick(“The Munsters”)
— Thomas Ian Nicholas (Rookie of the Year, American Pie)
There will be live entertainment, cosplay contests, gaming and more at the event.
For more, click here.