‘Aquaman’ star Jason Momoa added to Wizard World line-up next month in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio — “Aquaman” star Jason Momoa will attend this year’s Wizard World Cleveland event.

The event starts March 8 and runs through March 10 at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland.

Momoa will appear on March 9.

According to a press release, Momoa will greet fans, sign autographs and pose for photos.

Momoa had significant roles in the popular series, “Baywatch” and “Stargate: Atlantas” before a turn as Khal Drago on “Game of Thrones.” He also appeared in “Justice League.”

Other guests at the Cleveland event will include:

— Tom Welling and Michael Rosenbaum, who starred as the Man of Steel and his criminal nemesis alongside John Glover (“Lionel Luthor”) in the long-running series “Smallville.”

— Sean Astin (The Lord of the Rings, “Stranger Things 2”)

— Chad Michael Murray (“One Tree Hill,” “Agent Carter”)

— Matt Ryan (“Constantine,” “Legends of Tomorrow”)

— The “Charmed” trio of Holly Marie Combs, Brian Krause and Drew Fuller, Butch Patrick(“The Munsters”)

— Thomas Ian Nicholas (Rookie of the Year, American Pie)

There will be live entertainment, cosplay contests, gaming and more at the event.

