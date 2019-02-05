× About 30 firearms stolen from Broadview Heights gun shop

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio– About 30 firearms were stolen from a Broadview Heights gun shop, the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms said.

The burglary happened overnight at Stonewall Limited Gun Shop on Ken Mar Industrial Parkway.

An ATF spokeswoman said agents are pursuing leads on the case, which is a joint investigation with police from Broadview Heights, Cleveland and the Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority.

This is the second time in less than a year that gun shop and range have been targeted. In July, at least four people broke in and took 23 firearms.