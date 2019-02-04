‘Young and the Restless’ star Kristoff St. John found dead at 52

“Young and the Restless” star Kristoff St. John, 52, has passed away, TMZ reports.

TMZ reports that according to law enforcement sources, one of the actor’s friends found his body at his San Fernando Valley home. Safety crews responded to the home, but he was pronounced dead.

TMZ reports they’re told foul play isn’t suspected and that alcohol may have been involved.

St. John has played Neil Winters on “Young and the Restless” since 1991, TMZ reports. He’s earned nine Daytime Emmy Award nominations and 10 NAACP Image Awards.

Read more here.