Woman who cares for 11 grandchildren receives new car

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio-- The pastor of The Word Church in Warrensville Heights recently learned that a member of his congregation, 52-year-old Monique Harwell, did not own a car and it was creating a hardship as she tried to help care for her eleven grandchildren.

"I've missed a lot of their functions because I couldn't get there, so it's been very emotional not being to help," said Harwell.

Her pastor, Dr. R.A. Vernon, decided to find a solution to the problem. "When you're a boy from the projects that God has been good to, you have to reach back. It's what Jesus would do; it's what I have to do," said Dr. Vernon.

Cameras were rolling as Pastor Vernon ushered Monique and some of her grandchildren into a large room in the church complex, and revealed they were giving her a new car, with assistance from Bedford Nissan.

"For my church to think of me as deserving is so heartwarming, so heartwarming," said Harwell.

Dr. Vernon added, "For her to have raised her children and now helping to raise their children and not having to catch the bus or the transit anymore, I can't think of a better person to get this car."

Monique Harwell is not the first member of the congregation to get a big surprise.

Over the past 15 years, the church has given away 13 cars and three homes.

Harwell has been part of the church committee that organizes the giving campaign and says she never imagined that she would be the recipient of a gift that would change her life and enrich the lives of her eleven grandchildren. “If they need me, I can now be there for them,” she said.