Watch tearjerking moment when paralyzed groom stands to dance with his new wife

BRAZIL — A video of a newly married couple’s very first dance is going viral for a very awesome reason.

Inspiremore.com reports that the groom, Hugo Rohling, was paralyzed in a motorcycle accident five years ago. He’s been in a wheelchair ever since.

Rohling and his new bride, Cynthia Zanuni, hired a choreographer to help them with their first dance. When it was time, Zanuni took her spot on Rohling’s lap. But then, the groom’s brother and father walked over.

They helped the groom to his feet so he could dance face to face with his wife.

The wedding party member who shared the video on Facebook said:

“I had the pleasure of participating in this amazing wedding of my friends Cinthia Zanuni II and Hugo Rohling in cuiabá, and I will share this video of what really love is capable. 💙💙💙.”

Watch the touching video below: