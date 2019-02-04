‘This is the world I want for her’: Father shares stranger’s act of kindness to little girl

LAS VEGAS–A father is thanking a stranger for his act of kindness at the airport.

Kevin Armentrout said on Facebook that a man named Joseph from Oklahoma showed his little girl what “kindness and compassion” are all about.

Armentrout said his daughter was being her “usual inquisitive self” over the weekend as they waited for a flight at the airport in Las Vegas. He said she was going up to other travelers and saying “hi” to them.

But, when she walked up to the man named Joseph, he did more than just greet her. According to Armentrout’s post, “He reached out and asked if she wanted to sit with him. He pulled out his tablet and showed her how to draw with it, they watched cartoons together, and she offered him snacks.”

This went on for about 45 minutes, he said.

“Watching them in that moment, I couldn’t help but think, different genders, different races, different generations, and the best of friends. This is the world I want for her,” Armentrout wrote. He went on to say, “In a country that is continuously fed that it’s so deeply divided by beliefs, I want her life to be filled with moments like this… not liberal or conservative republican or democrat, socialist or capitalist, just HUMAN. ”

Armentrout said he shared the post to thank Joseph for this wonderful act of kindness. “Continue to shine your light in the world,” he wrote.

The post has gone viral. Some people in the comments who say they know Joseph call him a “kind and loving soul” and say they are are surprised at all by this beautiful gesture.