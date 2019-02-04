Temperatures head back to normal Tuesday, more rain on the way

Posted 11:07 pm, February 4, 2019

It feels more like April than February.  It’s a welcoming ‘taste of spring’! The official high was 61°F, only 4°F shy of the record for February 4.

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast:   The main threat this week will be rain.  We have the potential of receiving 1-1.25″ of rain by PM Wednesday.  Icy conditions may make for an interesting morning commute on Wednesday, especially for our northern counties. Please stay tuned.

 

Here is a look at your overnight temperatures into early Tuesday:

