Spring-like temps to start your week

CLEVELAND, Ohio - We could be flirting with 60° Monday! Temperatures will run about 20-25° above average!

You’ll get to enjoy these temperatures for much of the day before the rain develops late afternoon with the best chance during the evening. This will be a quick shot of rain with less than a quarter of an inch expected. Good news for our area rivers. A slow thaw and little rain amounts means it’s less likely that we could get those severe ice jams. We’re keeping an eye on it and will pass along any river flooding reports as they come in.

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast: 4 individual storm systems will impact northern Ohio over the next 7 days. The main threat will be rain. Snow/freezing rain will be secondary.

The jet stream over the northern Pacific is looking somewhat similar to December’s configuration: It’s becoming stronger which means it will shut off significant cold. However notice the high pressure ridge near Alaska. That is a sign of more cold 2 weeks away. But where is the question? Until then the jet stream undercuts the ridge which shifts the storm track out of Texas. This means that we will see primarily rain events with above normal precipitation. The difference between December and now is that cold air is stronger. So each storm system could bring some brief periods of snow/freezing rain. Accumulations overall over the next week will be small.

Rainfall over the next 7-10 days will be above normal especially late this week.

Eventually the cold will build again around the middle of February. Too early to tell how strong. We will watch high pressure near Alaska for clues. Here’s the overall outline of the next 10 days: 6 days above normal with a short burst of cold this upcoming weekend followed by above normal temps again. There is more cold still left.

The displaced arctic cold which started around Christmas take weeks to “leak” south. This is one of the reasons why we’ve seen the majority of our snowfall and cold since mid-January. This also means that the pattern is still conducive for more cold and snow in February and March. The good news is that the average temperatures start to head up. Remember, cold is relative to the normal. Check out the end-of-winter outlook.