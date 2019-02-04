Social media comparing Adam Levine’s Super Bowl tank top to home goods

Adam Levine just can’t seem to catch a break after Sunday’s Super Bowl performance.

The Maroon 5 frontman started the performance fully-dressed. He ended without a shirt.

After the half-time show, some questioned why he could take his shirt off while Janet Jackson had to issue an apology for her “wardrobe malfunction.”

Others said when he did have his clothes on, he resembled their home decor.

The tweets and posts are pretty entertaining.

Check out some of the photos floating around on social media:

Although auto tune failed Adam Levine terribly, Target Home Collection really came through with his wardrobe. pic.twitter.com/JzMrJYRGSl — Jessie (@CourtJesster83) February 4, 2019

why is adam levine out here looking like my chair? pic.twitter.com/zzJzQL3jdb — Liz Gillespie (@lizzygillespie) February 4, 2019

Yo, anyone wanna tell me why Adam Levine is out here looking like a Louis Vuitton bag??? #SuperBowlLlll pic.twitter.com/goTBGRRMMP — Brandon Skwarto (@BSkwarto1097) February 4, 2019

Adam Levine’s shirt looks like the cover on my aunt’s throw pillows 😂 #SuperBowlLIII pic.twitter.com/sZZ7u15EEx — Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) February 4, 2019

I have to give my friend Jana Anderson all the credit for this pic. Her couch pillows match Adam Levine's shirt. pic.twitter.com/z8ZAID4ksQ — Lyndsay (@lyndsay6_16) February 4, 2019

Pretty sure Adam Levine’s shirt was cut from my curtains.. pic.twitter.com/er9pD6SKPI — Mel Money (@mel_caless42) February 4, 2019

