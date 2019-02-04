Social media comparing Adam Levine’s Super Bowl tank top to home goods

Adam Levine just can’t seem to catch a break after Sunday’s Super Bowl performance.
The Maroon 5 frontman started the performance fully-dressed. He ended without a shirt.
After the half-time show, some questioned why he could take his shirt off while Janet Jackson had to issue an apology for her “wardrobe malfunction.”
Others said when he did have his clothes on, he resembled their home decor.
The tweets and posts are pretty entertaining.
Check out some of the photos floating around on social media: