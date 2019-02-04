Should Parma’s pit bull ban stay or go? Voters will decide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARMA, Ohio --City council on Monday night decided to leave a question up to voters: Should a pit bull ban in Parma stay or go?

In a unanimous decision, city council voted to place the issue on the ballot on May 7.

Over the past few months, city officials have heard from people both for and against the pit bull ban, and with this issue so split, council members felt it would be the best way to decide what is best for the city.

Right now if you live in Parma, you are not legally allowed to own a pit bull.

They are considered a vicious and prohibited animal and have been classified as such since 1987.

Advocates argue that the breed specific legislation bans dogs based on their looks; other cities have already lifted the ban.

In April, Lakewood repealed its ordinance that banned pit bulls and labeled them as vicious.

Rocky River ended its breed specific legislation at the end of November.

Now, Parma will decide in the spring if they will do the same.

Read more, here.

41.404774 -81.722909