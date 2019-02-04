Prosecutor: Suspect faked suicide to ambush deputies



CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio – The man accused of shooting two Clermont County deputies, killing one of them, faked a suicide to ambush law enforcement.

That’s according to Clermont County prosecutors.

Wade Winn, 23, was arraigned Monday on charges including aggravated murder and attempted aggravated murder.

Detective Bill Brewer was killed in the shooting. Lieutenant Nick DeRose was shot.

DeRose was in court today for the hearing.

The two deputies responded to a call at an apartment Saturday evening.

Clermont County prosecutors say Winn faked his suicide and both Brewer and DeRose entered the apartment in an attempt to render aid.

Prosecutors say that’s when Winn fired several shots, striking both deputies.

The standoff lasted 12 hours before Winn surrendered Sunday morning.

Prosecutors plan to pursue the death penalty.

Winn’s bond is set at $10 million.

WLWT reports Winn has a history of drug and traffic violations.