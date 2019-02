COLUMBUS, OH – Hunters checked 172,040 white-tailed deer throughout Ohio’s 2018-2019 deer season, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR).

That number is lower than the prior year.

186,247 deer were checked during the 2017-2018 season.

Hunters in Coshocton, Tuscarawas, Ashtabula and Licking counties had the highest numbers.

