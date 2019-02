Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing individuals and reunite them with their loved ones.

Arrionna Washington is 17-years-old.

She was last seen on January 28 in Cleveland.

Arrionna is 5'2" and weighs about 150 lbs.

If you've seen her, please call the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office at (216)348-4232.

