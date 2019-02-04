× Man charged with tattooing two minors in Avon Lake

AVON, Ohio– A man is facing charges after Avon Lake police say he tattooed two minors.

A woman called police to her home on Inwood Boulevard on Jan. 16.

She said a man came to her house and gave tattoos to her two children, ages 15 and 17, without her consent. He also provided them with alcohol, the police report said.

Alwin Carter King, 30, of North Ridgeville, was charged with consent required to tattoo on minor and purchasing alcohol for underage persons.