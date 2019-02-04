Man accused of murdering parents wearing body armor when stopped by Avon police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AVON, Ohio - Avon police officers responding to a report of suspicious activity Saturday took a man into custody who was wanted for murdering his parents.

Robert Raff, who also goes by Robert James Ralph, had two warrants on charges of first degree murder out of Chesterfield County, Virginia.

Chesterfield County Police say they were doing a welfare check Saturday afternoon when they found the bodies of two people.

The deceased were identified as Jan Ralph and Victoria Sonia Ralph.

Raff was developed as a suspect.

Avon police say they received a call Saturday around 9:30 p.m. about a car traveling with no lights no, no license plate and traveling on a rim.

Police pulled him over, and took him in on the warrant out of Chesterfield County, according to a press release from Avon PD.

In a police report from Avon police, it says Raff had a weapon and was wearing body armor when they pulled him over.

Raff is in the custody of the Lorain County Sheriff's Office awaiting extradition proceedings. The warrants will be served upon his return to Virginia.