Man accused of murdering parents arrested in Avon

AVON, Ohio - Avon police officers responding to a report of suspicious activity Saturday took a man into custody who was wanted for murdering his parents.

Robert Raff (who also goes by Robert James Ralph) had two warrants on charges of first degree murder out of Chesterfield County, Virginia.

Chesterfield County Police say they were doing a welfare check Saturday when they found the bodies of two people.

The deceased were identified as Jan Ralph and Victoria Sonia Ralph.

Raff was developed as a suspect.

Raff is in custody in Ohio awaiting extradition proceedings. The warrants will be served upon his return to Virginia.

